#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit net profit beats forecasts, confirms target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, posted a net profit of 722 million euros in the third quarter, well above analyst expectations, thanks to a good performance in its domestic market and in eastern Europe.

UniCredit’s profit compared with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 493 million euros and was up 80 percent from a year ago.

Italy contributed profits for about 0.6 billion euros, while businesses in central and eastern Europe - closely watched by analysts because of the political turmoil in the region - accounted for 0.4 billion euros.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in a statement the results brought the bank close to its target of a net profit of 2 billion euros for 2014.

The bank’s core capital, a measure of financial strength, stood at 10.4 percent at the end of September, unchanged from June.

Like domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit reported a fall in the amount of money it set aside to cover for bad loans, with quarterly loan loss provisions falling 50 percent year-on- year to 754 million euros. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

