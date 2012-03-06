FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says will take part in Greek bond swap
March 6, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-UniCredit says will take part in Greek bond swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds exposure figure)

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, has decided it will take part in the private-sector initiative to help ease Greece’s debt load by 100 billion euros ($131 billion), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

UniCredit had an exposure of 234 million euros to Greece at end-September 2011 after a 307 million euro writedown booked in the first nine months of last year.

Major Greek bondholders voiced their support on Monday for a deal that will more than halve the value of their holdings as their contribution to keeping the country afloat.

The deal has to be signed by Thursday night to avoid a disorderly default on its debts by Greece, and the continuing uncertainty weighed heavily on stock markets on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Will Waterman)

