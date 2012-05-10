FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit Q1 net beats forcasts as turnaround begins
May 10, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

UniCredit Q1 net beats forcasts as turnaround begins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Net profit at UniCredit soared above forecasts in the first quarter, help by trading gains on its own bonds as well as improved profitability in its Italian hometurf even as a deep economic recession continues to bite.

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, reported net profit of 914 million euros, above the bank’s analysts consensus of 805 million euros, signalling it may be starting to turn the corner after shoring up its capital base through a 7.5 billion euro cash call in January.

The bank, which was nearly crippled by the euro zone bank liquidity crisis at the end of last year, is keen to leave behind a poor 2011, in which it booked a 9.2 billion euro loss on big asset writedowns, scrapped the dividend and announced 6,150 job cuts.

Its Core Tier 1 ratio, a closely-watched measure of financial solidity, stood at 10.3 percent at the end of March, against just short of 10 percent at the end of last year.

Shares in UniCredit extended gains after results, rallying 4 percent.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

