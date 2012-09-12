FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Italy's UniCredit launches offer to buy back 1 bln euros in ABS
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 12, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Italy's UniCredit launches offer to buy back 1 bln euros in ABS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date in second paragraph as Sept 24, not Sept 25)

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it launched an auction to buy back 1 billion euros of its asset backed securities as part of its “strategic goal to optimise its balance sheet.”

The so-called “Dutch auction procedure” will start Sept. 11 and end Sept. 24.

In February several Italian banks launched bond buybacks as a way of boosting their core capital. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by M.D. Golan) (jennifer.clark1@thomsonreuters.com; +3902 66129422)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.