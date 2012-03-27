UPDATE 2-UniCredit emerges from cleanup with small profit

* Net profit 114 mln euros in Q4, down 64.5 pct yr/yr

* Core Tier 1 ratio 9.97 percent before bond buyback

* Made big clean-up in Q3 (Adds details on Italian business from conference call)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA eked out a fourth-quarter net profit of 114 million euros ($152 million), as it sought to turn a corner after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet led to a 10.6 billion euros loss in the previous three months.

Net profit for the quarter, the most acute phase of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, was well above a 30 million euro analyst consensus distributed by the bank, though it was still down 65 percent on the same period of 2010.

Third-quarter writedowns, mostly related to goodwill, pushed UniCredit’s full-year results firmly into the red, with a 9.2 billion euro loss for the whole of 2011. Italy’s biggest bank by assets had already scrapped the dividend for the year.

“The underlying performance in 2011 showed the resilience of the group in a very challenging environment,” CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in a statement.

The bank was the first among Italian lenders to repair its balance sheet by booking big writedowns.

Its rivals have followed suit in the fourth quarter, with Intesa Sanpaolo SpA posting a 10.1 billion euros loss and Monte dei Paschi also expected to post a big loss on goodwill writedowns when it reports results later this week.

Fourth-quarter results included 70 million euros of writedowns on Greek government bonds and one-off costs of 63 million euros.

But a good performance in UniCredit’s Italian home turf, which accounts for around 40 percent of the bank’s revenue, helped the bank turn in a quarterly profit.

Annual revenue rose 6.3 percent, while operating costs and loan-loss provisions fell, although analysts said this came after months of overprovisoning.

UniCredit said the improvement was mainly due to the repricing of loans, which helped offset higher costs of funding.

But Ghizzoni acknowledged the outlook for Italy, which is in the middle of a recession, remains challenging.

BAD LOANS

Gross impaired loans in Italy grew more than 9 percent to 48 billion euros - or 66 percent of the group’s total - at the end of last year, reflecting deteriorating credit conditions in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

“In the first few months of the year the good trend in lower loan-loss provisions is continuing, but we haven’t seen yet the effect of negative GDP growth,” Ghizzoni said.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 9.97 percent at end-2011 on a pro-forma basis, taking into account a 7.5 billion euro capital increase it carried out in unfavourable market conditions in January 2012.

That level did not include a bond buyback this year which will boost Core Tier 1 by a further 10 basis points.

The bank’s shares, which have fallen 66 percent in the past year, extended gains to be up nearly 3 percent immediately after results, but closed flat in line with a flat STOXX Europe 600 banking index.

Analysts said a healthy Core Tier 1 and lower provisions in the Italian corporate division suggested the worst was over, calling the results generally positive.

“We think the results were strong enough to support the stock, but are not a blow-out result,” analysts at brokerage Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said in a note.

UniCredit, which like its domestic peers was hit hard by a massive sell-off of Italian assets at the height of the crisis, announced 6,150 job cuts last November and scaled back its corporate and investment banking business in a bid to focus on core retail operations and return to profit.

The bank, the only Italian name in a list of the most important global banks drawn up last November, is the country’s most internationally exposed lender, operating in 22 countries. ($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)