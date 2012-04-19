UPDATE 1-UniCredit to keep Italian govt bond holdings stable - CEO

* Bond holdings seen stable at around 38 bln euros

* 13-14 bln euros of bonds maturing this year

* CEO says banking loans picked up in March (Adds detail, quotes)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Italian lender UniCredit plans to keep its Italian government bond holdings at the current levels of around 38 billion euros ($50 billion), chief executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

The bank has around 13-14 billion euros of Italian bonds maturing this year and will roll them over, and does not intend to increase its overall exposure.

Italian banks increased their government bond holdings by 57.7 billion euros in the first two months of the year, data showed, using cheap three-year funds they tapped from the European Central Bank.

But with market fears that Spain’s budget problems could cause a worsening of the euro zone debt crisis, the bond purchases by Italian banks are increasing their exposure to the risk of a new sharp increase in bond yields.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday there was a need to “break the pernicious link between sovereigns and banks”, predicting Italian lenders would buy 223 billion euros in domestic government bonds this year to make up for reduced purchases of Italian debt from abroad.

Ghizzoni said his bank’s choice not to increase its exposure was not due to sovereign concerns but was based on a policy to invest only in short bond maturities, where carry trades between the cheap rates paid to the ECB for loans and higher bond yields are not that appealing.

“We have a very prudent investment policy and I would rather keep the liquidity for credit opportunities when they arise,” he told reporters.

He said banking loans in Italy had picked up in March, adding the worst may be over after a steady decline between November and February due to the liquidity crunch.

The IMF has estimated bank deleveraging will cause European bank assets to shrink by $2.6 trillion over two years, squeezing credit availability in the euro area by 1.7 percent.

Italy will be hit even harder with credit shrinking by 2.7 percent, the IMF said.

Ghizzoni said most of the deleveraging carried out by European banks involved non-core assets outside Europe. ($1 = 0.7609 euro) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)