UPDATE 1-Unicredit denies plans to replace German unit head

FRANKFURT/MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, has denied a newspaper report that said it wants to replace the head of its German unit HypoVereinsbank (HVB) with investment bank chief Jean Pierre Mustier.

“Let me clarify also on behalf of (UniCredit CEO) Federico Ghizzoni that this rumour is completely unfounded,” HVB head Theodor Weimer said in a statement to staff made available to Reuters.

The Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Thursday that Mustier will take the helm at HypoVereinsbank as part of a reshuffle.

The board of UniCredit is due to discuss next week an internal reorganisation that will increase the regional focus of the bank, Ghizzoni said at a meeting with the foreign press in Milan.

“We are trying to give more responsibility in terms of day-to-day operational business to the local banks,” Ghizzoni said. “The holding will strengthen its role of oversight,” he added.

He did not want to disclose the details of the planned reorganisation.

Ghizzoni is under pressure to boost UniCredit’s profits as the lender, like other Italian banks, has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

Unicredit streamlined its Italian operations in 2010 by folding seven regional banks into its main unit. But that process is now being reversed by allowing regional managers to have a greater say.

Two sources close to the situation said Mustier could be joining HVB’s supervisory board as part of the reshuffle.

The sources said the German unit, while still run by Weimer, would de facto report to Mustier as a large chunk of the German business falls into the corporate and investment banking division.

In November last year, it announced 6,150 job cuts and a retreat from key business operations to repair its balance sheet after revealing a 10.6 billion euro ($13.3 billion) third-quarter loss due to massive writedowns on goodwill.