UniCredit saw no deposit shifts since Cyprus crisis-CEO
April 4, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

UniCredit saw no deposit shifts since Cyprus crisis-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit has not seen any significant deposit shifts in the countries where it operates since Cyprus decided to impose losses on big depositors to secure an international bailout, its chief executive said.

“Since we had the Cyprus case, we have monitored on a daily basis what is going on in the countries where we have banks. We have no reaction so far from customers,” Federico Ghizzoni told journalists in Vienna late on Wednesday.

“The situation is definitely quiet and under control,” he said in comments embargoed until Thursday.

UniCredit is the top lender in emerging European markets and operates in 22 countries including western Europe and central Asia. It has no operations in Cyprus.

Ghizzoni said the bank, which is selling its Kazakh unit, had no plans to leave Ukraine - as some other western banks were doing. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

