UniCredit CEO dismisses press speculation of Intesa tie-up

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday he had no comment on the weekend press speculation regarding a potential defensive tie-up with Intesa Sanpaolo.

UniCredit is “going ahead on its own,” Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of an event in Milan. “I have no comment to make.”

Rome daily La Repubblica reported on Saturday that UniCredit Vice-Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona was discussing the idea of merging the country’s two biggest lenders informally with shareholders at Intesa.

The same article also said UniCredit itself had already denied the information was true.

The article noted that UniCredit was vulnerable to a foreign takeover bid, since its market capitalization has tumbled to about 20 billion euros. Its shares have fallen 32 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)