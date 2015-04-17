UPDATE 1-UniCredit and Intesa to pool 1 bln euros of bad loans in KKR vehicle

(Adds detail, background)

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo will pool loans worth 1 billion euros ($1 billion) in a vehicle controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR , launching an innovative project to tackle soured debts.

The boards of the two banks have approved the transaction but some details remain to be ironed out, the lenders said in a joint statement on Friday.

Italian lenders are grappling with some 350 billion euros of problem loans piled up in a three-year recession.

Italy’s top two banks have been discussing since April last year a way to increase the chances of recovery for some of their small and medium-sized borrowers hit by the economic downturn.

The new project is to set up a special vehicle, controlled by KKR, to manage a package of soured loans UniCredit and Intesa are both owed by the same struggling businesses.

The vehicle will buy the loans from the banks, which will receive bonds in exchange. The struggling companies will then get fresh funds and management support.

Turnaround specialist Alvarez and Marsal will be involved, together with KKR, the two banks said.

UniCredit and Intesa said they hope that combining problem loans with outside expertise and capital will make the loans easier to recover.

The process to select the loans to be pooled in the vehicle is still under way, they said.