FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard & Poor's cuts credit ratings on Italy's biggest banks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Standard & Poor's cuts credit ratings on Italy's biggest banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s cut its rating on Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo , the two biggest banks in Italy, following a sovereign downgrade.

Ratings for Unicredit SpA, the parent company of Unicredit, and the long-term rating of Intesa Sanpaolo, were reduced to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+', the two lenders said on Friday.

In a separate press release, Standard and Poor’s said it also downgraded Mediobanca and put on creditwatch with negative implications 23 Italian lenders including Mediobanca, Banca Popolare Milano, Popolare Emilia, Banco Popolare, Credito Emiliano and Ubi Banca. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.