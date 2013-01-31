FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit may sell ATF Bank to Kazakh firm for $500 mln-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

UniCredit may sell ATF Bank to Kazakh firm for $500 mln-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, may sell Kazakhstan’s ATF Bank to a firm owned by Kazakh businessman Galimzhan Yesenov for about $500 million, sources close to the deal and in ATF Bank told Reuters on Thursday.

The source close to the deal said the sale was expected to be completed by the end of April.

Yesenov, a 30-year-old son-in-law of the mayor of Kazakhstan’s commercial capital Almaty, Akhmetzhan Yesimov, heads company KazNitrogenGaz. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.