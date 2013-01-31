UniCredit may sell ATF Bank to Kazakh firm for $500 mln-sources

ALMATY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, may sell Kazakhstan’s ATF Bank to a firm owned by Kazakh businessman Galimzhan Yesenov for about $500 million, sources close to the deal and in ATF Bank told Reuters on Thursday.

The source close to the deal said the sale was expected to be completed by the end of April.

Yesenov, a 30-year-old son-in-law of the mayor of Kazakhstan’s commercial capital Almaty, Akhmetzhan Yesimov, heads company KazNitrogenGaz. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)