ALMATY/MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, could announce the sale of its Kazakhstan unit ATF Bank as early as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

In January sources told Reuters UniCredit may sell ATF Bank to a firm owned by Kazakh businessman Galimzhan Yesenov for about $500 million.

UniCredit declined to comment.