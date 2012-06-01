FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit extends Kepler deal to Eastern Europe
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 1, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UniCredit extends Kepler deal to Eastern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit, which is abandoning its own European equities sales and trading business, will extend its deal with French brokerage Kepler Capital Markets over its equities sales and trading business to Central and Eastern Europe.

In a statement on Friday, UniCredit said the reorganisation will involve its cash equity activities in Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, London and New York, with Warsaw becoming a cash equity hub in the region. As part of the deal, the bank will also exit its Russia-based equity and sales business.

The deal with Kepler, which is just over 50 percent owned by its staff after a management buy-out in 2008, gives UniCredit access to international investors and means it can continue to produce equity research.

The deal, part of a global reorganisation of started in November, is subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.