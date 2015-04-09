FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit board okays launch of bad loans vehicle with Intesa, KKR
#Funds News
April 9, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit board okays launch of bad loans vehicle with Intesa, KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - The board of UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, has approved a plan to set up a pool of restructured loans with domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. private equity firm KKR, UniCredit CEO said on Thursday.

The banks hope that combining problem loans with the benefit of outside expertise and capital will make the debt easier to recover or to sell to third parties.

Under the plan, UniCredit and Intesa will pool together up to 2 billion euros in soured loans into a special vehicle.

Following more than a year of talks, the project is now due to start “as soon as possible, we are not talking months,” UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
