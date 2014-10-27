FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit CEO does not expect further loan writedown this year
#Credit Markets
October 27, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Unicredit CEO does not expect further loan writedown this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni on Monday said he did not expect further further loan writedowns this year as a result of a banking review conducted by the European Central Bank.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry event, Ghizzoni said Unicredit would not take part in any possible consolidation of the sector in the wake of the tests.

Shares in Italy’s Monte dei Paschi slumped on Monday after an industry health check found it had the biggest capital hole to fill among European banks.

In all, 25 euro zone banks failed landmark health checks that were released on Sunday, and 14 still had a capital shortfall at the end of September, although the results were generally better than analysts had expected. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
