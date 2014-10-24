FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit in exclusive talks with Prelios-Fortress over bad bank sale - source
October 24, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit in exclusive talks with Prelios-Fortress over bad bank sale - source

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit has started exclusive talks with a consortium comprising U.S. Fortress Investment Group and Italy’s Prelios to sell debt recovery unit UCCMB, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The sale, which could raise more than 600 million euros ($760 million), would be the biggest transaction on distressed debt signed in Italy for several years after other Italian lenders scrapped similar deals some months ago.

UniCredit chose the Fortress-Prelios consortium ahead of a rival bid from a team of investors led by Lone Star. (1 US dollar = 0.7898 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Emilio Parodi)

