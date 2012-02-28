FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica chairman says ups Unicredit stake over 1 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

Luxottica chairman says ups Unicredit stake over 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italian premium eyewear maker Luxottica said on Tuesday he had increased his stake in Italy’s largest bank by assets Unicredit to slightly more than 1 percent.

“I increased my stake by a little, to not much more than 1 percent,” Leonardo Del Vecchio told reporters asking him about his Unicredit holdings as he was exiting the luxury group’s headquarters in Milan.

Shares in Unicredit turned slightly positive after the comments, rising 0.16 percent by 1210 GMT. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.