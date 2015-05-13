FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit says restores ties with Libyan shareholders
May 13, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit says restores ties with Libyan shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, May 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, has restored ties with its Libyan shareholders that had previously run into difficulty after a temporary seizure of Libyan assets in Italy, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement the Italian lender said Chairman Giuseppe Vita and Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni met earlier on Wednesday with the Libyan central bank governor, Saddek Omar Elkaber, and Libyan Investment Authority Chairman Abdulrahman Benyezza.

“All parties were joined by a willingness and mutual interest in re-establishing ... cooperative ties that had been interrupted in recent years,” the statement from UniCredit said.

UniCredit said documents at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday showed the Central Bank of Libya owned a stake of 2.914 percent jointly with the Libyan Foreign Bank, while the Libyan Investment Authority had 1.25 percent.

In 2012 Italian police seized more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) worth of assets that it said belonged to ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi’s family, at the request of the International Criminal Court.

The assets included UniCredit shares, which were later unfrozen.

Libya rmains in a state of political turmoil with two separate governments -- the internationally recognised one in the east and the rival administration in Tripoli - vying for control of territory. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
