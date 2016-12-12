FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit sees net capital gain of 2.2 bln euros from Pioneer
December 12, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 8 months ago

UniCredit sees net capital gain of 2.2 bln euros from Pioneer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit expects to boost its best-quality capital ratio by around 78 basis points after agreeing to sell its asset manager arm Pioneer Investments to France's Amundi for 3.55 billion euros ($3.75 billion).

On top of that, UniCredit is set to receive an extraordinary dividend payment of 315 million euros before the closing of the sale, which is expected in the first half of 2017.

Italy's biggest bank by assets, which earlier this year hired new chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier to streamline its business and beef up its capital, said it would book a net capital gain of 2.2 billion euros next year. ($1 = 0.9465 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

