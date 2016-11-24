FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Polish deputy PM says Pekao negotiations with UniCredit in final stage
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 4:55 PM / in 9 months

Polish deputy PM says Pekao negotiations with UniCredit in final stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Polish state-run insurer PZU and state development fund PFR are in the final stage of talks with Italy's UniCredit over buying its Polish arm Bank Pekao, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"We are in the final phase, but I cannot comment on the details as these are confidential negotiations," Morawiecki told state agency PAP. "We will see if we can reach an agreement with partners (...) already this year."

Asked about obstacles in the talks, Morawiecki was quoted as saying: "There have been no big obstacles from what I know, but it can always turn out that the price does not fit our expectations."

PZU and fund PFR are in negotiations with UniCredit over buying a combined 33 percent stake in Bank Pekao, a source close to the matter told Reuters in October. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.