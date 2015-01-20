FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit not eying acquisitions after cooperative bank move
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit not eying acquisitions after cooperative bank move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit is not interested in making acquisitions even after the latest move by the Italian government to reform the country’s cooperative banks, the lender’s CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

The Italian government earlier on Tuesday approved a decree calling on the country’s largest cooperative banks, known as “popolari”, to change their governance rules and become joint stock companies within the next 18 months.

Ghizzoni also said an agreement had been reached on the sale of UniCredit’s debt collector unit UCCMB, adding an announcement was expected shortly.

“We hope to announce soon the completion of the agreement,” Ghizzoni said in a press conference.

UniCredit entered exclusive talks with a team comprising U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group and Italian real estate group Prelios last October but talks are taking longer than expected. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.