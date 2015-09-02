FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit plans German growth but not by takeovers -CEO
September 2, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit plans German growth but not by takeovers -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni on Wednesday said his group’s German branch HVB had plans to expand in Germany but not through acquisitions.

Ghizzoni ruled out any interest in Postbank, owned by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank aims to sell Postbank on the stock market as part of a group restructuring plan.

“We have no plans for acquisitions but we have a clear plan to expand our business” in Germany, he said at a conference. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

