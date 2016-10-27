FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Polish PZU, PFR start due diligence on UniCredit's Pekao-source
October 27, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

Polish PZU, PFR start due diligence on UniCredit's Pekao-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU and development fund PFR have started due diligence on UniCredit's unit Pekao SA and expect to reach a deal to buy a combined stake of 33 percent in the lender next month, a source close to the matter said.

"Yesterday, Pekao's supervisory board decided to let PZU and PFR start a due diligence. It will last 2-3 weeks. It is expected that the deal will be reached in November," the source said on Thursday.

"The starting point for the negotiations is 126 zlotys ($31.77) per share. PZU would buy 20 percent, while PFR would get another 13 percent of Pekao," the source added.

Milan-based UniCredit declined to comment.

editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
