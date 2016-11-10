Consortium led by Poste Italiane tables offer to buy UniCredit's Pioneer

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Poste Italiane and comprising Anima Holding and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has tabled an offer to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, the three groups said on Thursday.

Under the agreement signed for the transaction, Poste Italiane also pledged to give its asset management company BancoPosta Fondi SGR to Anima Holding, increasing its stake in Anima to up to 24.9 percent from the current 10.32 percent next year.

The three companies said they wanted to create a leading asset management group, adding the deal, if successful would also generate value for their shareholders.

UniCredit's recently appointed CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is looking to sell Pioneer and other businesses to boost the bank's stretched capital base. The disposal of the asset manager could fetch more than 3 billion euros, sources have said.