FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Consortium led by Poste Italiane tables offer to buy UniCredit's Pioneer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 11:21 PM / 10 months ago

Consortium led by Poste Italiane tables offer to buy UniCredit's Pioneer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Poste Italiane and comprising Anima Holding and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has tabled an offer to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, the three groups said on Thursday.

Under the agreement signed for the transaction, Poste Italiane also pledged to give its asset management company BancoPosta Fondi SGR to Anima Holding, increasing its stake in Anima to up to 24.9 percent from the current 10.32 percent next year.

The three companies said they wanted to create a leading asset management group, adding the deal, if successful would also generate value for their shareholders.

UniCredit's recently appointed CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is looking to sell Pioneer and other businesses to boost the bank's stretched capital base. The disposal of the asset manager could fetch more than 3 billion euros, sources have said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.