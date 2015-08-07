UniCredit starts exclusive talks with ABH on Ukraine unit sale

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Friday it had started three-month exclusive talks with Luxemburg-based ABH Holdings regarding the potential sale of the Italian lender’s Ukraine business in exchange for a minority stake in ABH.

UniCredit is being advised by Rothschild and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, it said in a statement.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets has long flagged that it was trying to sell JSC Ukrsotsbank, but the process has been held back due to the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)