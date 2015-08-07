UPDATE 1-UniCredit in exclusive talks with ABHH on Ukraine unit sale

(Adds details, comment from ABHH)

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Friday it had started three months of exclusive talks with Luxemburg-based investment group ABH Holdings (ABHH) about the potential sale of the Italian bank’s Ukraine business in exchange for a minority stake in ABHH.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets has long flagged that it was trying to sell JSC Ukrsotsbank, but the process has been held back by the crisis in Ukraine.

ABHH Chairman Petr Aven said in a separate statement that the deal would enable the holding company “to create a leading retail and wholesale banking player in Ukraine with an unparalleled platform for growth and development”.

He welcomed UniCredit, which operates in 17 European countries, as a partner and hoped to use its experience to grow ABHH internationally.

UniCredit is a market leader in central and eastern Europe where it competes with regional rivals such as Raiffeisen and Erste Group. Ukraine was UniCredit’s only loss making country in the region last year and it is expected to report a loss again this year.

ABHH, part of Russia’s Alfa Group, is a privately-owned company that invests in several banking groups in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) of former Soviet Union countries. Its shareholders include Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his business partner German Khan, among others.

UniCredit is being advised by Rothschild and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, it said in a statement.