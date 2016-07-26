FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New UniCredit CEO starts top management reshuffle - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

New UniCredit CEO starts top management reshuffle - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - UniCredit will name on Tuesday its current head of corporate investment banking (CIB) Gianni Franco Papa as managing director, several sources said, as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier starts reshaping the Italian bank's top ranks.

The changes are also likely to include a bigger role for Olivier Khayat, currently the CIB's division No.2. Khayat worked with Mustier when the latter was head of CIB at UniCredit.

The sources also said that Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino, Strategy and Finance Head Marina Natale and Italy's Country Chairman Gabriele Piccini could all leave their current positions. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.