UPDATE 1-New UniCredit chief starts top management reshuffle

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - UniCredit announced a new top management structure and the departure of some senior executives on Tuesday, as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier seeks to streamline Italy's biggest bank by assets ahead of a possible cash call.

Mustier, who is evaluating potential asset sales in a strategic review that will take until the end of the year, is also expected to oversee a capital raising in coming months to strengthen the bank's balance sheet.

The French banker took over as CEO at the beginning of July after former head Federico Ghizzoni lost the confidence of some key shareholders and was forced to resign.

"The new structure will involve the reduction of the number of CEO direct reports, with the CEO focusing on the group's strategy, risks and costs structure," the bank said.

From Sept. 1, the current head of corporate investment banking (CIB) Gianni Franco Papa will become general manager.

Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino and Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone will shortly leave the group.

The latter will be replaced by Mirko Bianchi, currently CFO of UniCredit's Bank Austria unit, while the COO role will be split between Ranieri de Marchis, head of internal audit, and Francesco Giordano, CFO of UniCredit's German arm HVB.

The two COOs will report to the CEO with a mandate to "reduce costs, streamline and simplify processes and procedures and to instill greater accountability and transparency at all levels," the bank added.

UniCredit said it was promoting Gianfranco Bisagni and Olivier Khayat to be co-heads of CIB, and that Gabriele Piccini would leave his post as Italy country head to Andrea Casini and Giovanni Ronca. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)