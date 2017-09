UniCredit says working to simplify management structure

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit is working to simplify its management structure, a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Friday when asked about a possible departure of Managing Director Roberto Nicastro.

“The company is considering simplifying its structure in a plan that will be discussed at a board meeting on August 5,” the spokesman said.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday Nicastro would soon leave UniCredit, possibly headed for BNP Paribas’ Italian unit BNL.