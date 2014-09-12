FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit says Mediobanca CEO "not under discussion"
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2014 / 10:29 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit says Mediobanca CEO "not under discussion"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit, the biggest shareholder in Mediobanca, said on Friday the reappointment of Alberto Nagel at the helm of the Italian investment bank was not under discussion after a report that he may not be confirmed as CEO.

“For us Nagel is not under discussion,” UniCredit’s CEO Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank has 8.8 percent of Mediobanca, told reporters.

Mediobanca’s board is coming up for renewal at a shareholder meeting on October 28. On Sept. 29 a meeting of core shareholders is expected to draw up a joint list of board nominees.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.