China's central bank buys into Italian banks UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi
#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

China's central bank buys into Italian banks UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - The Chinese central bank has bought a 2 percent stake in lenders UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena, adding to a string of investments in large Italian companies, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Market regulator Consob said on its website that the People’s Bank of China owned 2.01 percent of Monte dei Paschi as of June 30. A similar investment in UniCredit was dated June 29.

China’s central bank already owns 2 percent of Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca.

It had previously invested also in power grid operator Terna , oil major Eni, insurer Generali and carmaker Fiat Chrysler.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
