FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit CEO shrugs off Moody's downgrade
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 19, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

UniCredit CEO shrugs off Moody's downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service mass credit downgrade of Italian banks had virtually no effect on UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

“In terms of capital ratio and liquidity, we are one of Europe’s strongest banks,” Ghizzoni told reporters at an event in Munich on Saturday.

There was hardly any effect of the downgrade on the lender’s refinancing efforts because markets currently did not regard the credit rating as a decisive criterion, he added.

Ratings agency Moody’s late on Monday downgraded 26 Italian lenders, citing the country’s recession and rising bad debt levels, which triggered an angry reaction by the Italian Banking Association which branded the move as an assault against Italy. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.