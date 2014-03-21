FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts UniCredit's standalone view
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's cuts UniCredit's standalone view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s has cut its standalone baseline credit assessment for UniCredit to ‘ba1’ from ‘baa3’ citing pressures caused by the ongoing deterioration of the bank’s primarily Italian loan book.

UniCredit posted a record 14-billion-euro ($19.30 billion) loss on March 11 due to huge writedowns on bad loans and past acquisitions as it moved to clean up its balance sheet ahead of an industry-wide health check by European regulators.

Moody’s said UniCredit’s capital buffer was sufficient in view of the ECB’s comprehensive assessment.

However it expects the bank to report persistently low profitability in 2014 due to pressure on revenues and a still elevated, although declining, level of loan loss provisions.

Its asset quality should deteriorate further, albeit at a slower rate, while profitability should recover only from 2015.

Moody’s affirmed UniCredit’s ‘Baa2’ long-term senior debt and deposit ratings, saying it was highly probable that the Italian government would support the lender if needed.

The outlook on all the bank’s ratings is stable. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.