UniCredit names Vivaldi head of central and eastern European business

VIENNA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit on Tuesday named Carlo Vivaldi as head of its market-leading banking business in central and eastern Europe (CEE), tapping a company veteran to run one of its most profitable divisions.

The 48-year-old will in February replace Gianni Franco Papa, who has already been named head of the Italian group’s corporate and investment banking division.

Vivaldi has worked for UniCredit since 1999 in Italy, Romania, Austria and Turkey, including as deputy chief executive at its Yapi Kredi venture with Turkey’s Koc Group. He was finance chief at CEE arm Bank Austria from 2007 to 2010.

Bank Austria Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said Vivaldi was a good fit given his former role as Bank Austria CFO and his experience in the region, to which he said the bank remained committed despite the current geopolitical tensions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)