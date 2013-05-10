FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit confirms 2013 cost of risk outlook, sees recovery delay in Italy
May 10, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

UniCredit confirms 2013 cost of risk outlook, sees recovery delay in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Friday its outlook for slightly lower loan loss provisions this year was confirmed even though a pick-up in economic activity in Italy was likely to come later than previously expected.

“The macro-econOmic pick-up we had hoped for is likely to be delayed,” Chief Risk Officer Alessandro Decio told analysts on a conference call.

“Even so we are comfirming our outlook for a lower cost of risk,” he said.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini

