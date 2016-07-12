UniCredit launches placement of up to 10 pct of Pekao

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Tuesday it had launched a placement of up to 10 percent of its Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao via an accelerated bookbuilding, in the latest move announced under its new CEO to further strengthen its capital position.

The move follows a successful placement of a 10 percent stake in online broker FinecoBank which UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, concluded earlier on Tuesday, raising 328 million euros ($363 million).

UniCredit, which currently owns just over 50 percent of Pekao, said it had agreed to a 90-day lockup period with respect to its remaining shareholding in Pekao, subject to customary carve-outs. ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)