FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UniCredit launches placement of up to 10 pct of Pekao
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

UniCredit launches placement of up to 10 pct of Pekao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Tuesday it had launched a placement of up to 10 percent of its Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao via an accelerated bookbuilding, in the latest move announced under its new CEO to further strengthen its capital position.

The move follows a successful placement of a 10 percent stake in online broker FinecoBank which UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, concluded earlier on Tuesday, raising 328 million euros ($363 million).

UniCredit, which currently owns just over 50 percent of Pekao, said it had agreed to a 90-day lockup period with respect to its remaining shareholding in Pekao, subject to customary carve-outs. ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.