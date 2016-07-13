CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-UniCredit sells minority stakes in Pekao, FinecoBank

(Corrects size of remaining holding in Pekao in 11th paragraph)

* Sells 10 pct stake in Pekao for 749 mln euros

* Placement follows sale of 10 pct stake in FinecoBank unit

* Asset sales boost core capital ratio by 0.2 pct points

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit raised 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) on Tuesday selling minority stakes in two units as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier moved swiftly on his first day in the job to strengthen the Italian lender's capital.

The bank said late on Tuesday it had raised 749 million euros by placing a 10 percent stake in Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao at a 6 percent discount to the previous session's closing price.

The move followed a similar sale of a 10 percent holding in domestic online broker FinecoBank earlier in the day, which netted 328 million euros.

Italian banks, struggling with capital shortfalls and high levels of problem loans, have become a focus of investor concern in Europe.

Unicredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, appointed French investment banker Mustier as its chief executive last month, a choice which a source said was likely to lead to a multi-billion euro capital increase and asset sales.

The bank said on Monday it would conduct a strategic review of all its assets under the new CEO to boost its capital position and improve profitability.

Shares in UniCredit, which have lost about 60 percent this year amid a rout in European bank shares, closed up 13.5 percent on Tuesday.

"We see as positive the new management's commitment to tackle the bank's weaknesses, with bold and quick decisions on the assets in its portfolio," Italian broker ICBPI said in a note.

The share price had suffered due to investor concerns over the bank's profitability, a high pile of bad loans and a weaker balance sheet compared to major European rivals.

UniCredit's Core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.5 percent at the end of March. The sale of the stakes in Fineco and Pekao takes it up to 10.7 percent.

UniCredit, which now owns 40.1 percent of Pekao, said it had agreed to a 90-day lockup period with respect to its remaining shareholding.

"This move makes the sale of the entire UniCredit stake in Pekao more probable," a Warsaw-based financial sector source said. Another Poland-based source said UniCredit was likely to cut its stake to about 33 percent.

UniCredit said it had nothing to add to Tuesday's statement announcing the Pekao stake placement.

The Polish government is looking to increase its control over the financial sector, currently 60-percent owned by foreign investors.

The Pekao stake sale could interest Poland's state-run insurer PZU whose chief executive said last month the company would look at takeover opportunities in the domestic banking sector, including Pekao.

The launch of Unicredit's strategic review also raised speculation in financial circles in Germany that the Italian bank will list German bank HVB, although UniCredit stressed on Monday that the unit was strategic for the group.

It said all of its assets would be subject to the review and any "incremental value-creating opportunities, potentially also via disposals, will be evaluated". ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za in Milan and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton and Stephen Coates)