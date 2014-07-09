FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit CEO open to growth at Pioneer unit via partnerships, no sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, ITALY July 9 (Reuters) - UniCredit is ready to consider growth at its asset management unit Pioneer through partnerships but has excluded selling the subsidiary, the Italian lender’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“There is nothing new on Pioneer. We are ready to consider accelerated growth via partnerships but will not sell it,” Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.

“Pioneer will always be as strategic asset of ours,” he said. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

