July 30, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit to receive 3 binding offers for Pioneer unit stake Wed-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Three binding offers to buy a stake in Pioneer Investments, the asset management unit of Italian bank UniCredit, are expected on Wednesday, two sources close to the situation said.

“The offers are for a 50 percent stake,” one of the sources said, confirming a press report.

The two sources said the whole of Pioneer was worth around 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

UniCredit declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7463 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

