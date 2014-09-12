FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit likely to choose exclusive talks partner for Pioneer Friday - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2014 / 7:48 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit likely to choose exclusive talks partner for Pioneer Friday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Unicredit is likely to choose a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake in its asset management division Pioneer on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Sources have told Reuters that Banco Santander, U.S. fund Advent and CVC Capital Partners in harness with Singapore sovereign fund GIC are interested in bidding for a stake in Pioneer.

“The CVC consortium is frontrunner,” the source said.

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, declined to comment.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.