UniCredit likely to choose exclusive talks partner for Pioneer Friday - source

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Unicredit is likely to choose a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake in its asset management division Pioneer on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Sources have told Reuters that Banco Santander, U.S. fund Advent and CVC Capital Partners in harness with Singapore sovereign fund GIC are interested in bidding for a stake in Pioneer.

“The CVC consortium is frontrunner,” the source said.

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, declined to comment.