UniCredit seen picking talks partner for Pioneer towards end-Sept-sources
September 17, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit seen picking talks partner for Pioneer towards end-Sept-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, is expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources said on Wednesday Spanish bank Santander and a consortium comprising private equity fund CVC Capital Partners and Singapore sovereign fund GIC were the two strongest contenders, even though U.S. fund Advent is also in the frame.

At least one of the proposals values the whole of Pioneer at around 2.4 billion-2.7 billion euros($3.5 billion), or 9-10 times EBITDA of 270 million euros, one of the sources said. (1 US dollar = 0.7718 euro) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

