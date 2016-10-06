FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Amundi offers around 4 bln euros for UniCredit's Pioneer-sources
#Financials
October 6, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Amundi offers around 4 bln euros for UniCredit's Pioneer-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - France's Amundi has made a higher than expected 4 billion euro ($4.5 billion) offer to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Amundi is one of four bidders vying for Pioneer, alongside an Italian consortium led by Poste Italiane, Australia's Macquarie and British group Aberdeen Asset Management, sources have said.

One of the sources said Poste was now looking for a financial partner to improve its own offer for Pioneer, which had previously been valued at around 3 billion euros.

Amundi, Europe's biggest asset manager, declined to comment. UniCredit was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
