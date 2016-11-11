FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amundi submits binding offer to buy UniCredit's Pioneer - sources
November 11, 2016

Amundi submits binding offer to buy UniCredit's Pioneer - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Amundi, Europe's largest asset gatherer, has submitted a binding offer to buy UniCredit's Pioneer, two sources close to the matter said on Friday without giving details on the amount.

A consortium led by Poste Italiane and including asset manager Anima Holding and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on Thursday it had also presented a joint bid for the Italy-based asset manager.

UniCredit's recently appointed CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is looking to sell Pioneer and other businesses to boost the bank's stretched capital base. The disposal of the asset manager could fetch more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), sources have said. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Maria Pia Quaglia,; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
