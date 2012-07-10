FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit approves plan to streamline bank
July 10, 2012

UniCredit approves plan to streamline bank

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Tuesday its board had approved a reorganisation plan aimed at streamlining Italy’s biggest bank by assets and making it more efficient.

As part of the plan, the bank will delegate greater responsibility to country chairmen in the areas where it operates.

Germany’s country manager will report to the bank’s Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni through UniCredit’s Deputy General Manager Jean Pierre Mustier.

In Western Europe the group’s investment banking business will focus more attention on multinational companies and big clients.

Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro

