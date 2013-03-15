FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unicredit has no date for revised strategic plan; markets too volatile
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Unicredit has no date for revised strategic plan; markets too volatile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian bank Unicredit’s Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday that it does not have a date yet for the presentation of a revised strategic plan because markets were still too volatile.

The bank said earlier on Friday it will review its business targets in light of the exceptionally difficult economic environment, after setting aside nearly 10 billion euros ($13 billion) to cover credit risks on rising bad loans.

“We don’t have a date,” said Ghizzoni on an analysts’ conference call. “As long as the markets stay so volatile, it’s not possible to make forecasts. It makes no sense to come to you with a new plan, we need more clarity on the macro front.”

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.