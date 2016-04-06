FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

UniCredit seen extending guarantee on Popolare Vicenza cash call-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest bank by assets UniCredit is likely to extend a contract to guarantee Banca Popolare di Vicenza’s upcoming 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion) capital increase until the second half of May, two sources close to the matter said.

Sources had told Reuters UniCredit, the sole guarantor for the cash call, was considering whether to capital raising because of difficult market conditions.

The original contract is set to expire at the end of April.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni on Tuesday attended a meeting with Italian authorities and other top bankers which discussed setting up a fund to help weaker banks get rid of bad loans and raise capital, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Gaianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala)

