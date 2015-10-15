FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit says initial internal audit shows no wrongdoing
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit says initial internal audit shows no wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Leading Italian bank UniCredit said on Thursday that a preliminary analysis it had conducted over a criminal probe for alleged Mafia links among its executives had shown no wrongdoings and it confirmed its confidence in the officials.

Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed three top officials at the bank, including deputy chairman Fabrizio Palenzona, under investigation for allegedly doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia, according to a search warrant issued by the prosecutors.

At a board meeting on Thursday, directors were informed of the outcome of an internal audit which was limited to internal documents and decisions, the bank said in a statement.

“This preliminary analysis did not show wrongdoings in the processes, decisions and behaviours of the Bank officers involved,” UniCredit said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.