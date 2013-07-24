UniCredit CEO sees signs of recovery for Italian economy - press

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit’s chief executive sees signs that the eurozone’s third-largest economy is recovering from its longest-ever postwar recession, he was quoted saying in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

Some of the bank’s big corporate clients are starting to look for acquisitions, deposits are rising, exports are holding up and foreign companies are investing in Italy, said the bank’s top manager Federico Ghizzoni.

“It’s not by chance we are bolstering our M&A division,” he said in an interview with Rome daily Il Messaggero.

Ghizzoni said he is reasonably optimistic that Italy could meet its growth target of 0.6 percent next year. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Isla Binnie and David Holmes)