UniCredit to streamline internal structure
June 18, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

UniCredit to streamline internal structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, plans to further streamline its internal structure, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday, while playing down the possibility of more branch closures or layoffs.

Ghizzoni told a conference held in Italy’s lower house of parliament that the bank was “rethinking the group’s organisation” with a view to streamlining internal processes.

“We will make an announcement shortly,” Ghizzoni said, without elaborating.

Asked by reporters whether this meant closing branches or cutting more jobs, Ghizzoni said:

“We have already closed 800 (branches) in the past few years, and I am not sure this is what people want.”

He added that more layoffs, on top of the 6,150 job cuts the bank announced last year, would be “difficult in current economic conditions.”

Ghizzoni is under pressure to boost UniCredit’s profits as the lender, like other Italian banks, has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

The lender streamlined its Italian operations in 2010 by folding seven regional banks into its main unit.

In November last year, it announced 6,150 job cuts and a retreat from key business operations to repair its balance sheet after revealing a 10.6 billion euro third-quarter loss due to massive writedowns on goodwill. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto; Editing by David Cowell)

